GRANT CITY, Mo. — At the most recent Worth County Board of Education meeting on July 19, the board voted to approve a partnership with Lion Electric, as well as other area schools, to apply for participation in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program, according to meeting minutes.
The program has dedicated itself to “making electric school buses the American standard,” according to the EPA’s website, and will provide $5 billion over the next five years to replace school buses around the country with zero- and low-emission models.
Funds for this project are coming in by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorizes up to $108 billion in order to support federal public transportation systems.
As listed on the program’s website, replacing gas and diesel buses with electric models will provide cleaner air, which will cut down on bus exhaust, which has been linked with asthma conditions.
It will reduce health risks for children with still-developing lungs and reduce greenhouse gases, which actively contribute to climate change.
Those selected for funding through the national grant program will be notified in November 2023 through January 2024, according to the program’s website.
Other Notes
- The board approved agriculture and business program improvement grants to purchase welding supplies, tools and Chromebooks.
- The operating fund balance reserve percentage was increased from 50 percent to 60 percent due to $340,000 of federal revenue collected from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III). The funds were used to pay teacher salaries and programs/curriculum focused on tutoring.
- The board approved participation in the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant to help move teacher base salaries up to $38,000.
- In personnel, the board hired a bus driver and is still looking for one more route driver for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Summer maintenance and custodial work is on schedule: Ag building windows and heating is complete, elementary room remodel is complete, elementary exterior painting and asphalt work will begin in late July, softball field concrete work is in progress, football and track lights will be installed in early August, and summer deep cleaning is on schedule.