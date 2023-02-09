GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III school district takes the health and safety of its students very seriously, evidenced by its participation in Monday’s professional development day focusing on school safety with the added element of active shooter training.
Superintendent Chris Healy said he hopes that students, who were out of school Monday, were able to enjoy unseasonably warm weather that the day brought. In the meantime, however, school staff participated in school safety and active shooter training, health and wellness training as well as worked on developing critical thinking lessons, projects and assessments.
These development days, specifically those focusing on safety and training drills, have been taking place since the 2014-2015 school year. Worth County R-III staff participates in the annual drills to teach them the protocol for if an armed intruder were to enter the school.
These drills are set up to provide staff members with carefully cultivated responses that adhere to guidelines and procedures, as presented by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The local sheriff’s office has cooperated with the school district to provide a presence throughout the building during various days of the week.
According to Healy, the school district felt that this would be a positive and cost-effective way to build a relationship between students, staff and law enforcement.
Once the intruder safety drills had wrapped up in the afternoon, the teachers explored strategies, lessons, projects and assessments focused on, “The depth of knowledge levels three and four.”
This, as Healy explained, is, “learning that is focused on strategic thinking and extended thinking,” as well as “skills that apply reasoning, critical thinking, real-world relationships and application problems.”
The district has decided to make improving critical thinking skills one of its targeted goals as a part of its most recent Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
“These professional development days are used to focus on goals that are outlined in the CSIP as well as other state and federal requirements,” he explained. “The remaining professional development days for the 22-23 school year will continue to focus on Developing Assessment Capable Learners, a research-based strategy that helps students know where they are going, how they are going to get there, and where to next.”
School was back in session on Tuesday, the 102nd day of school. This year’s school calendar consists of 165 student days and 10 professional development days for teachers and administrators.