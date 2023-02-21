GRANT CITY, Mo. — Amid the chaotic hustle and bustle of student activities found at Worth County R-III High School, a new season has begun for the up-and-coming Worth County drama department.
After the overwhelming success of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Worth County students will now step into the roles of another series of iconic characters — those created by children’s author Dr. Seuss.
Director and school librarian Nanci Drury along with music teacher and musical director Caleb Smith decided that the best course of action was to stagger the musicals selected. With “Beauty and the Beast” being a very famous, well-known Disney tale, they ultimately decided to choose a less well-known production to follow after the bigger and more universal piece.
“Seussical the Musical” is a fun, wacky tale containing many of the Dr. Seuss characters and stories that readers know and love. From Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat, this colorful cast of characters will take theatergoers on a magical adventure through one of Seuss’ most well-known tales, “Horton Hears a Who,” in which kind, gentle Horton sets out to save an entire civilization of creatures — “Whos” to be exact — who live on a tiny speck of dust floating through the Jungle of Nool, which Horton calls his home.
Drury said many of the lyrics in the musical are lines straight out of the books themselves.
Rehearsals for “Seussical the Musical” have already begun, and the performance dates are fast approaching. The production is scheduled to open March 9 with follow-up shows on March 10 and 11. Drury said the cast and stage crew have a lot more work to do, but she ultimately has faith in them.
“They’re working really hard,” Drury explained. “It always seems to work out. We believe in the cast and know they’ll make it happen.”
She and Smith, who is now directing his third musical here at Worth County, do indeed share faith in the cast.
“So far, it’s a bit slow moving,” Smith described. “We’ve missed a few rehearsals, but we have a good group, and we know that they’ll work hard to catch up.”
One of the biggest challenges of putting on a musical with high school kids, as both Drury and Smith reported, is attempting to get everything done when the kids have so many other activities vying for their attention. Not only are the cast members themselves juggling a variety of afterschool activities on top of their studies, rehearsal spaces, such as the stage, are often booked by other clubs, making it difficult to get in and rehearse.
In spite of these challenges though, the Worth County drama department is confident that everything will fall into place, and they will meet all of the requirements to put on an incredible show.
Editor’s note: Nancy Drury is reporter Riley Drury’s mother.