GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the June 15 meeting of the Worth County R-III Board of Education meeting:
- The board set the federal meal program prices for the 2023-24 school year. Both lunch and breakfast prices are to face an increase, with lunch increasing by 35 cents and breakfast increasing 25 cents.
- The board approved a professional development plan for the upcoming school year. This plan is to consist of a focus on data-based decision-making within the classroom, growing critical thinking skills and developing assessment-capable learners. The mandatory trainings are also part of this plan.
- The budget for the upcoming school year was also approved. The approved operating budget was balanced and included a 3.1 percent increase in personnel costs.
- Bids for surplus property have been opened, consisting of a scrap bus and a variety of technology. The surplus list is posted on the school website.
- The board approved a bid from Techline Sports Lighting, which will install LED lights and new metal poles at the football/track stadium.