GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III Board of Education met on Oct. 19 and discussed the possibility of volleyball after a community member asked about the sport.
During the opening citizens’ comments period, Ashley Rush, local resident, raised the question of whether or not volleyball should be added to the sports roster.
An official decision could not be made during the meeting as the item was not on the agenda, but board members discussed current resources and what surrounding schools participate in volleyball.
“That would give the option for the girls that don’t play softball,” Rush said. “It gives them something to do.”
The district plans to look into the matter, but wants more information to gauge student interest. Board members set an agenda item for next month’s meeting to discuss results of a survey. Board members wanted it to be clear, the district is not sure volleyball will be added.
Teacher presentation
Math teachers Sarah Smith and Mary K. Overholtzer gave a presentation to the board that conveyed their appreciation for its support as they attempt to navigate a difficult curriculum, as well as the tools and solutions that they have found in order to make math easier for the students to grasp.
Students who miss instruction time due to extracurricular commitments, for example, now have the opportunity to access recorded lectures and still receive the interactive, hands-on learning that they would receive in the classroom.
Smith went on to explain to the board the usefulness of an online version of a textbook, as well as numerous other online software programs that provide helpful practice opportunities to help students grasp the material in a more understandable way.
Other Worth County R-III notes
- During the CSIP report, Elementary Principal Chuck Borey explained what systems the school has in place to support and produce effective teachers. He spoke of self-assessment surveys, and provided walkthroughs to ensure that teachers are able to navigate and assess their own performance. They also discussed giving out a survey every spring to diagnose teachers’ needs, as well as making sure that the school’s goals align with plans of professional development.
- The Title One parent meeting was a success, with 70 attendees.
- Northwest Health paid for an assembly to come and speak to the high school and elementary students about bullying, mental health and suicide awareness.
- Elementary teachers are all participating in a book study regarding classroom management. The book is titled “The Classroom Management Secret,” and elementary teachers have thus far gone through 30 chapters of the study.
- The FFA Grasslands team qualified for state.
- The board also approved the District Career Ladder Plan. The Career Ladder Program supports salary supplements for teaching staff to provide compensation for additional responsibilities and voluntary efforts that are not already compensated. Career Ladder is funded by the state with a 40 percent local match.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Personnel
Hiring
- Mason Hawk as the assistant boys basketball coach
- Dawn Brown as a volunteer assistant basketball coach
- The district still has openings for a 7-12 paraprofessional as well as a bus driver