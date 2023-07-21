REDDING, Iowa — Helen Combs visited with Dean Olney, Nola Olney, Joe Olney and Geri Uresk, and Duane Olney on Tuesday afternoon.
Kathy Quick visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park and with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Berta’s visitor on Saturday was Cindy Fuller from St. Joe. Berta Quick and others from the Estates went to the Ringgold County Fair on Tuesday and toured the 4-H building.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s visitors on Friday and Saturday were Laura, Steven, Indy, Eden and June Henry from Adel. Anna Shervheim from Clearfield was also a visitor.
Ron Darnell from Pennsylvania was a supper guest at Dick and Cindy Snethen’s on Saturday. Cindy and Dick Snethen and Travis Snethen went to Coleman Philips’ celebration of life service on Saturday in Mount Ayr. A lunch for the family of Coleman Philips was held at the Redding Frontier Hall on Saturday following his service. Several members of the Methodist Action Club prepared and served the lunch.
Get well to Preston Hayse in the Ringgold County hospital. Bobbi Bainum visited him on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ginny Quick went to Adel Thursday and attended the Dallas County Fair. She was an overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s on Thursday. Ginny visited Berta Quick at the Estates during the week and went to Garden Club in Afton on Friday.
Lyndon and Dee Davenport from Diagonal visited Bobbi Bainum at the public library on Thursday.
Members of the Methodist Action Club, spouses and friends had a potluck supper and game night at the Redding Frontier Hall Sunday night.