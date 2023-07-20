GRANT CITY, Mo. — Yesterday, Saturday, was a very hazy, humid day. The visibility was low, not sure what it was attributed to, but it wasn’t a day that I could be outside for any period of time. The sun was finally just blotted out in the late afternoon.
We want to thank all of those again that have made donations of fresh vegetables to the Center. For those of us that frequent the Center and are not able to have a garden it is very much appreciated.
We had a very good crowd for our potluck dinner on Friday. Wanda Lynch fixed the fried chicken and there were lots of favorite dishes brought in by so many. You were all very generous and we thank you so much for that. That is what keeps us going and keeps our bills paid!
One of our board members, Joe Marshall, is still out with eye problems. He has had cataracts removed from both eyes, but they discovered some more cancer in the eye that they previously operated on, so did more surgery. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope this is the end of his eye problems.
I didn’t make it to the farmer’s market on the square last week, but I hear it was a big success. One of the vendors told me he sold out of most everything in an hour. The next one will be on Wednesday, July 26, starting at 5 p.m. on the square. Mark your calendars!
If you are interested in riding on the OATS bus, call Joan Ford at 660-254- 1274 for information.
Come by anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on!