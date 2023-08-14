ALLENDALE, Mo. — The family of William A. and Susan (Jones) Pickering met July 15 at the Allendale Community Hall.
Will and Sue came to Missouri with five children. The family increased to 15 children, all of whom are now deceased.
Out of the 10 living first cousins, five were at this year’s gathering: Bille Fern Wake, Jerry Hiatt, Rex Pickering, William Bowlin and Bonnie Baldwin.
After Rex Pickering gave thanks, all enjoyed an abundance of good food and visiting. Some old pictures were brought and a family tree was spread out on a table.
Those in attendance were Billie Fern Wake, Max and Diane Garrett, Evanell Havner, Ashley Pickering, Dagan and Jax Cooper, Grant City; Bonnie and Julie Baldwin, Ravenwood; John and Darlene Kenny, Denver; Linda Pickering, Mt. Ayr, Iowa; Angie LeMay, Alabama; Mason Steele, Grant City; Cassie and Hadley Runde, Maryville; Barbara Pickering, Grant City; Todd and Stephanie Pickering, Kansas; Dawsyn Moutray, Grant City; Greg and Amy Mobley, Maloy, Iowa; Sue and William Bowlin, Kansas City; Melody Havner Allen, Arkansas; Randy and Tina Sweat, Albany; Jerry and Susanne Hiatt, Platte City; Helen Harris; Donna May Hiatt, Allendale; Rex and Vicki Pickering, Kansas.
The Pickering family plans to meet again in December.