The Worth County Library is inviting the public to join in its first Book Club meeting. Those in attendance will review, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.
According to a news release, the meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in the library.
“Hopefully everyone will have had enough time to have read the story by that date,” Librarian Kandi Hughes noted in the release.
To join in, send an email to libraryworthcountymo@gmail, call 660-541-4024 or stop by the library to get a copy of the book.
This book was originally published in 2005, and became an international bestseller, noted the release. It has been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 16 million copies. The setting is Nazi Germany at the start of World War II. The main character, Liesel Menger’s life is changed when she picks up an object by her brother’s grave. It turns out to be her first act of book thievery.
The book starts with a narration by Death stating a small fact that everyone dies.
“I read the first 35 pages and put down the book convinced that this was not going to be a book I enjoyed reading,” Hughes said. “It has a unusual format as the author throws in a few facts, a few thoughts and sometimes he tells you what will happen to a character before the story is told. After getting a snack, I decided to continue on to see if the plot got any better. Before I knew it I was engrossed in the story and finished the book. Needless to say once I gave the book a chance, I really appreciated it.”
Hughes wrote that screenplays derived from a book are always missing some of the excitement as the story must be shortened due to time constraints. However, after reading a book she likes to watch the movie to see what they were able to incorporate into the screenplay.
The movie, “The Book Thief,” was released in 2013. Actor Sophie Nelisse had only one prior film experience was only 12 years old when she starred as the main character, Liesel, Hughes notes in the release. She received much acclaim and some awards for her performance. The movie also starred Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson, award winners themselves. According to Rotten Tomatoes 73 percent of the audience enjoyed the movie. The DVD is available here at the library for checkout. It includes some deleted scenes which I enjoyed as they showed some additional material from the book that didn’t make it to the final film.
“It will be a fun evening to see how everyone perceived the book,” Hughes said. “Don’t miss out!”