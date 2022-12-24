DENVER, Mo. — In a small town on the outskirts of Worth County, one man has greatly outnumbered the population of the town with sleighs and sleds from around the world and throughout history. Stored in the old buildings of what used to be a busy town square, over 300 sleighs and sleds fill the rooms, Bill Engel’s passion project to save little pieces of history for his grandchildren.
Throughout a nine-building complex, sleighs from as far away as the Netherlands, Norway and Russia, as well as throughout the United States, have found a home in the old pharmacy building, a former theater and the original building for Bram Funeral Home in Denver, Missouri. Engel gradually started buying land in the area in the late ’80s and has been working on his collection, Denver Sleigh Works, for over 20 years, since the birth of his first grandchildren.
“I went to an auction and they had a sleigh sitting in there,” Engel says. “… and they were buying them and just tearing them apart.”
The company intending to purchase these old sleighs would disassemble them, ship the sleigh runners to Colorado and the pieces would be used for coffee tables. So, Engel stepped in and started purchasing sleighs to save pieces of history he could share with his grandchildren as the family continued to grow.
“He’s constantly collecting them and they’re really neat,” says Danelle Boldt-Engel, Bill’s daughter-in-law. “I love history so it’s really neat to see some of the sleighs he’s brought in through the years and listen to him speak about them. He’s really passionate about them.”
The old Bram building is filled to the brim with sleighs and sleds, all with their own story that Engel researched extensively and is able to tell visitors about. For nearly any given sleigh in his collection, Engel can recite the location, origin and time period just by simple details on the piece.
He’s done extensive research to learn the small intricacies of all the different styles of sleighs from their height, distance between the runners, fabrics and materials used and more. He’s combed through thousands of newspapers looking for stories about sleighs, discovered copies of old Sears catalogs where some of the sleighs he’s collected were sold and located images of many of the sleigh styles he owns to attach to his presentation of each item.
As Engel shows off his sleighs, he points out various design features that determine its origin, such as how sleighs with a certain snow shield and wings to direct the wind are often from Canada.
“If you look at it, it looks like wicker but it’s not,” Engel says. “This is, I can tell by the style of it ... this is from Newfoundland, Canada. They used their fishing lines and so forth — it’s woven by hand with fishing line.”
Small sleighs with detachable child seats that were used by mothers running errands, sleighs that had hidden compartments under the seat for bankers to protect money while traveling, large open sleighs used for cutting ice and many more — each with a distinct purpose — are lined up throughout the nine buildings Engel owns in Denver.
Engel has brought life back to several of the collection items and found ways to connect them to the history of the town, which have turned into some of his grandchildren’s favorite sleighs.
“The school sleigh, it’s, like, red and has doors with two rows,” Eva, one of his grandchildren, says about her favorite sleigh. “It’s like a cab and it’s all enclosed.”
Engel painted the school sleigh red and added a sign that reads “School Coach Denver.” Other enclosed sleighs he’s painted include one used to distribute mail, a butler sleigh decked out with hooks to hang meat and one he’s dubbed the “Doctors Sleigh” with a storage compartment to haul medicine and equipment needed when making house calls.
Boldt-Engel said the family helps out with the collection sporadically over the years by helping load and unload new purchases and decorating and cleaning the buildings, which always ends with everyone walking around to admire the sleighs and listen to Bill tell stories about each of them.
“I dust (the sleighs) off and I sweep,” Eva says, pointing out that she helps too. “Then I go in them and pretend I’m one of the little sleigh people.”
In the back of the Bram building, wooden sleds from Belgium and Germany that date back to before World War I cover the back wall. Engel said these sleds were old enough that there were no reigns or handles to help direct the path. Instead, riders used their feet or sticks to guide the sled.
“They were used during World War I when you were going to go to the front,” Engel said. “They gave you a sleigh to put your armaments on. It’s kind of (odd) but that’s what they did.”
It’s items like these sleds and more that Engel enjoys adopting into his collection. They all hold a piece of history within them, history that may be from within Worth County or across the ocean in other countries. Engel said he loves being able to show and tell the stories woven within each sleigh he buys, is gifted or have even been willed to him after another sleigh enthusiast passes away.
One sleigh, which sits in a side room of the Bram building, he has added an old casket to the back of. The casket, which dates back to the Civil War, was purchased from Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home when Betty Dunfee decided to take a step back from the business. Next to the casket, Engel created a small Bram Funeral Home sign as a way to pay homage to the building’s original use.
But the way Engel presents his collection is not the only way he is able to preserve history to share with his grandchildren. The buildings he owns helps him preserve a piece of Denver’s own history as he’s left many of the old features intact. Several of the buildings, built from rock harvested from the Grand River just outside town, have also been declared eligible for a historical designation.
The old pharmacy building still has the original doors and some of the wall shelves. The theater building still has the stage and curtains. Pairing the old features of the building with the sleighs is what has drawn in some of his visitors.
“I’m not a huge sleigh person because I was raised in the south,” Kinion Bankston, founder of Southern Boyz Outdoors, says. “What I thought was impressive was the old theater building, how the floors still end down like that (towards the stage). The old theater building, the old hardware store, all those buildings are still standing.”
Southern Boyz Outdoors is a group of southeast Louisiana outdoor enthusiasts who document their life adventures on their Facebook page. The page has amassed nearly 3 million followers with their hunting, cooking and adventure content in Louisiana and during their hunting travels.
Bankston said he learned of Engel and his sleighs in the same way Engel has grown his collection — by word of mouth. His hunting friend and Grant City native, Tyson Troutwine, told Bankston the collection might be something he’d be interested in so he reached out to Engel for a tour.
Word of mouth has been the best way Engel has collected over the past 20 years as there aren’t many auctions within driving distance with sleighs up for sale. He’s received calls from Massachusetts, Minnesota, Canada and many more places from people looking for a new home for an old sleigh. Some purchased them for home decor that didn’t work out, some found them in random locations and some had them as passion projects that were never completed.
Unfinished passion projects is the reason Engel has been on the receiving end of more than one person’s last will and testament.
“Most people don’t want to … They don’t know what to do with them.” Engel says. “You can’t put them in your bedroom or things like that. They know I’m not going to tear them up or anything. I save them. I save the history about them.”
As Engel gets older and his collection continues to grow, it’s hard not to wonder what the future might hold for what he says is likely the largest collection of historic sleighs in the world.
His goal, he says, was to preserve a piece of history to share with his grandchildren as they grew up.
Boldt-Engel thinks he’s achieved that goal and then some — so well that he’s passed his love for sleighs to his grandchildren.
“I think the grandkids, someday when he’s gone — I think the sleighs will continue,” Boldt-Engel says. “They’ve all got a love for them and that’s all they’ve known throughout their lives were the sleighs.”