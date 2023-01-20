ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety currently has grant funding available through its Community Outreach Funding program.
According to a news release, the program was developed to help local organizations, schools and agencies fund outreach projects or events which emphasize highway traffic and safety.
Funding is limited and provided on a first-come basis through May 31, 2023.
Funding requests must be a for physical items with the total costs equaling no more than $2,000.
Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments and more.
Funding requests must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan, noted the release. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving.
More information can be found at: savemolives.com/mcrs/show-me-zero.
In addition to grant opportunities, the NWCRS also offers reservable resources, activities and items for highway and traffic safety events.
For more information, about the NWMCRS and regional funding opportunities, visit: savemolives.com/mcrs/Northwest-Region.
The NWMCRS is a partnership of safety advocates who have banded together to attack the problem of traffic crashes and deaths to make northwest Missouri roadways safer. The NWCRS serves the 20 counties of northwest Missouri (Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Carroll and Chariton).