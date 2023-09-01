NEW YORK — On July 8, a concert at Carnegie Hall honored a boy from Grant City whose life has been the music he’s been instrumental in bringing to the stage.
Norman Dunfee, originally from Grant City, spent the last 33 years working with MidAmerica Productions, which puts on choral concerts across the world, including hundreds at Carnegie Hall. Beginning in 1990 as an assistant production manager, Dunfee worked the past three decades with MidAmerica, including stints as executive director and president of the company.
Last month, in celebration of Dunfee’s retirement, MidAmerica’s 684th concert at Carnegie Hall was dedicated to him.
Though demure about his musical talents, Dunfee told the TimesTribune that his love of music began with studying the piano — a love affair that’s still going strong today.
“Well, I’m hesitant to say I’m really good, although I’ve spent a lot of time working on it,” Dunfee said. “But it’s obviously something that I’m very connected to.”
Throughout high school in Worth County, Dunfee said he was very active in choir and the marching band. After graduation, he pursued that love of music and talent with the piano, earning a bachelor’s degree in music from William Jewell and a Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music.
As a production manager with MidAmerica, Dunfee was in charge of putting together all the rehearsals and performances.
“It’s a big job,” Dunfee said. “A lot of times I would be tied to one desk. There are tons of details, working with conductors, hiring soloists. There are hundreds of details that go into planning a single concert.”
All of those details were Dunfee’s responsibility to manage, from rehearsals to the performances themselves.
“I work very closely with the orchestra contractor and tell him how many violins we need and if we need two flutes or none, etc., etc.,” he said, as an example.
On July 8, his colleagues on the stage recognized his decades of efforts in making sure the show always went on.
“Every one of us that has stepped on to the stage of Carnegie Hall at a MidAmerica concert during the last thirty-three years owes you an enormous debt of gratitude. You have been the rock on which our performances have been built,” said John Rutter, a conductor who worked with Dunfee throughout his career with MidAmerica, in a letter to Dunfee published in the program for his retirement concert.
Another letter came from Preston Hawes, artistic director of the New England Symphonic Ensemble, which performed at the farewell concert.
“Iconic doesn’t even begin to encompass the magnitude of your presence and the indelible mark you have left on the thousands of musicians who, through your tireless work, have made music on this storied stage,” Hawes said in his letter to Dunfee.
Dunfee said the farewell concert was an incredible experience, and said everyone involved was “very gracious” to him.
Now adjusting to his semiretirement, Dunfee said he plans to stay in New York and work with a colleague on their own chamber music series in Weill Recital Hall, a smaller, 268-seat venue at Carnegie Hall that’s more intimate than the 2,790-seat Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage where MidAmerica’s choral concerts frequently took place.
“We do some smaller recitals there and I’m still continuing with that, because chamber music is a real favorite genre of mine,” Dunfee said. “It’s just something that I’m very fond of. Having the opportunity to work with chamber musicians is something that I like very well.”
His favorite part of his work over the past few decades, he said, was seeing the reactions of musicians walking off-stage after performing at such a legendary location.
“A lot of young people, and even a lot of older people are brought to tears when they leave the stage,” he said.
Last month, they were all on stage for him.
“When I first started, I had no idea this position existed, and even once I started, I wasn’t totally sure what I was doing,” Dunfee said, “But advice I would give to someone looking to get into this is, you take the opportunities that are offered to you, because that’s what I did and it led me to a place that I didn’t even know existed.”
Times-Tribune Managing Editor Skye Pournazari contributed to this story.