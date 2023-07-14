June 7
- Anthony and Kelly Roach to Gabriel Bidding - Lot 1 Block 24 Original Town of Grant City, Lot 1 Block 23 Kerr’s third addition
- Anthony and Kelly Roach to Gabriel Bidding - West 33 Burlington Northern Railroad Lot 1 Block 23 Kerr’s third addition
June 9
- Pine Investments LLC to James Baker - NW 1/4 Section 34 Township 65 Range 32. SW 1/4 of W 1/2 SE 1/4 and NE 1/4 SE 1/4 Section 24 Township 65 Range 32
- James Baker and Joanie Baker to Grant Lake LLC - NW 1/4 Section 34 Township 65 Range 32. SW 1/4 of W 1/2 SE 1/4 and NE 1/4 SE 1/4 Section 24 Township 65 Range 32
- Margaret Stevens to James Cottrell and Lisa Littlejohn - S 1/2 Lot 5 and 6 Block 2 Cambell Addition
June 13
- Matt Bradway to Melissa Percell – See record
June 26
- Libby LeAnn Romero and Jose Ricardo Romero, Katrina Dawn Powers and Terrance Marcus Williams, and Skye Lynn Powers and Tylar Geoffrey Powers to Ronald A Schmitz Revocable Trust – See record
- Libby LeAnn Romero and Jose Ricardo Romero, Katrina Dawn Powers and Terrance Marcus Williams, and Skye Lynn Powers and Tylar Geoffrey Powers to Kameron Ty Wallace Family LLC – See record
June 29
- Debora L. Troutwine and Russell L. Troutwine to Jessica Johnson – See record