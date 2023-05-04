TT In the News

March 25

Judge Joel Miller

  • David E. Walters, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $155.50

March 27

Judge Joel Miller

  • Chad E. Green, Macksburg, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

April 3

Judge Joel Miller 

  • Benjamin T. Badell, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50 and Seat belt violation x2, $20
  • Kayla B. Kemmerer, Independence, Tampering - 2nd Degree, two years probation
  • Skylar A. Rufenacht, Independence, Warrant issued for Failure to appear (Driving while intoxicated, Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Speeding 6-10 mph)
  • Bryson L. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

April 4

Judge Joel Miller 

  • Levi D. Ware, Gentry, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50

April 6

Judge Corey Herron

  • Terry J. Vangundy, Worth, Stealing, 120 days jail suspended execution of sentence (credit for 98 days times served), two years probation

Judge Joel Miller

  • John D. Vanhorn, Redding, Iowa, Fail to display plates, $2.50

April 17

Judge Joel Miller

  • Dillon L. Curtis, Gallatin, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
  • Catherine L. Robinson, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10 and Fail to have two lighted headlamps, $10; 

April 18

Judge Joel Miller

  • Mason W. Croy, Brookfield, Fail to display plates, $2.50 and Seat belt violation, $10

May 1

Judge Joel Miller

  • Billy Qualls III, Denver, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
  • Skylar A. Rufenacht, Independence, Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, $150; Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50; Driving while intoxicated, two years supervised probation-suspended imposition of sentence
