March 25
Judge Joel Miller
- David E. Walters, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $155.50
March 27
Judge Joel Miller
- Chad E. Green, Macksburg, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
April 3
Judge Joel Miller
- Benjamin T. Badell, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50 and Seat belt violation x2, $20
- Kayla B. Kemmerer, Independence, Tampering - 2nd Degree, two years probation
- Skylar A. Rufenacht, Independence, Warrant issued for Failure to appear (Driving while intoxicated, Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Speeding 6-10 mph)
- Bryson L. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
April 4
Judge Joel Miller
- Levi D. Ware, Gentry, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50
April 6
Judge Corey Herron
- Terry J. Vangundy, Worth, Stealing, 120 days jail suspended execution of sentence (credit for 98 days times served), two years probation
Judge Joel Miller
- John D. Vanhorn, Redding, Iowa, Fail to display plates, $2.50
April 17
Judge Joel Miller
- Dillon L. Curtis, Gallatin, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
- Catherine L. Robinson, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10 and Fail to have two lighted headlamps, $10;
April 18
Judge Joel Miller
- Mason W. Croy, Brookfield, Fail to display plates, $2.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
May 1
Judge Joel Miller
- Billy Qualls III, Denver, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
- Skylar A. Rufenacht, Independence, Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, $150; Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50; Driving while intoxicated, two years supervised probation-suspended imposition of sentence