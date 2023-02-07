TT In the News

Dec. 8

Judge Corey Herron

Brandon L. Hunstman, Grant City, Assault-fourth degree, two years probation-suspended imposition of sentence; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dec. 19

Judge Joel Miller

Loren G. Baker, Grant City, Fail to affix/maintain license plate, $2.50

Jan. 3

Judge Joel Miller

Joseph C. Rumple, Mount Ayr, Iowa, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50

Jan. 4

Judge Joel Miller

Kimberly L. Overholser, Benton, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50

 

Jan. 5

Judge Joel Miller

Skylar M. Jones, St. Joseph, Fail to wear orange colored clothing-deer season, $24.50

Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50

Jan. 6

Judge Joel Miller

William D. Blish, Creston, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50

Tanya S. Smith, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50

Jan. 9

Judge Joel Miller

Austin J. Atkison, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC more than .02%, $235.50

Kali R. Cameron, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10; Careless and imprudent driving, six months probation-suspended imposition of sentence

Sebastian G. Sweat, Blockton, Iowa, Seat belt, $10

Jan. 11

Judge Joel Miller

Benjamin T. Badell, Grant City, Fail to display plates, $2.50

Michael I. Bolton, Martinsville, Seat belt violation, $10

Jan. 18

Judge Joel Miller

Tanya S. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt, $10

Bonnie V. Steinman, Sheridan, Seat belt, $10

Jan. 20

Judge Joel Miller

Keaton J. White, Kellerton Iowa, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50

Jan. 23

Judge Joel Miller

James L. Meek, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt, $10

