Dec. 8
Judge Corey Herron
Brandon L. Hunstman, Grant City, Assault-fourth degree, two years probation-suspended imposition of sentence; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dec. 19
Judge Joel Miller
Loren G. Baker, Grant City, Fail to affix/maintain license plate, $2.50
Jan. 3
Judge Joel Miller
Joseph C. Rumple, Mount Ayr, Iowa, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
Jan. 4
Judge Joel Miller
Kimberly L. Overholser, Benton, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
Jan. 5
Judge Joel Miller
Skylar M. Jones, St. Joseph, Fail to wear orange colored clothing-deer season, $24.50
Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
Jan. 6
Judge Joel Miller
William D. Blish, Creston, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
Tanya S. Smith, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
Jan. 9
Judge Joel Miller
Austin J. Atkison, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC more than .02%, $235.50
Kali R. Cameron, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10; Careless and imprudent driving, six months probation-suspended imposition of sentence
Sebastian G. Sweat, Blockton, Iowa, Seat belt, $10
Jan. 11
Judge Joel Miller
Benjamin T. Badell, Grant City, Fail to display plates, $2.50
Michael I. Bolton, Martinsville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jan. 18
Judge Joel Miller
Tanya S. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt, $10
Bonnie V. Steinman, Sheridan, Seat belt, $10
Jan. 20
Judge Joel Miller
Keaton J. White, Kellerton Iowa, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50
Jan. 23
Judge Joel Miller
James L. Meek, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt, $10