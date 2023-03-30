Worth County Buildings - Courthouse 2
The Worth County Courthouse

 SKYE POURNAZARI/TIMES-TRIBUNE

Feb. 27

Judge Joel Miller

John A. Mancuso, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50

March 1

Judge Joel Miller

Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50 

March 3

Judge Joel Miller

Chad A. Galloway, Kansas City, Equipment violation (muffler), $27.50

March 7

Judge Joel Miller

Dillon L. Curtis, Gallatin, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, Failure to appear warrant served

Charleigh M. Herbert, St. Joseph, Speeding 11-15 mph, Failure to appear warrant served

Dianna D. Sanders, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10

March 10

Judge Corey Herron

Terry J. Vangundy, Worth, Stealing $750 or More, Failure to appear warrant issued

March 13

Judge Joel Miller

Benjamin S. Humphrey, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

Charles A. Porter, King City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50

Brook R. Wilson, Sheridan, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10

March 14

Judge Joel Miller

Loralei N. Dierking, Albany, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50

March 16

Judge Corey Herron

Terry J. Vangundy, Worth, Stealing $750 or More, Failure to appear warrant served

March 17

Judge Joel Miller

Robecca J.A. Smith, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50

Jeremy W. Wardlow, Worth, Fail to display plates, $2.50

March 20

Judge Joel Miller

Charleigh M. Herbert, St. Joseph, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50

