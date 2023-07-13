June 20
Judge Joel Miller
Merry L. Spiers, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
July 4
Judge Joel Miller
Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
July 5
Judge Joel Miller
- Guy R. Oracvec, Grant City, Warrant issued for Assault-2nd degree and Assault-3rd degree Special victim
July 6
Judge Joel Miller
- Edward C. Hartman, Fontana, California, Warrant issued and served for Assault-2nd degree
- Cody D. Sisco, Fair Grove, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $50.50
July 7
Judge Joel Miller
- James E.O. Elliott, Grant City, Warrant issued and served, Unlawful possession of a firearm and Unlawful use of weapon (while intoxicated-loaded)
- Guy R. Oracvec, Grant City, Warrant served for Assault-2nd degree and Assault-3rd degree Special victim
July 10
Judge Joel Miller
- Brittany R. Evans, Grant City, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
- Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
- Lisa M. Johnston, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
- Joshua L. Levy, Redding, Iowa, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
- Aaron L. Moad, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50
- Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Warrant issued $291.50 cash only for failure to appear on Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
- Kolten R. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10