MF In the News - Court

June 20

Judge Joel Miller

Merry L. Spiers, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

July 4

Judge Joel Miller

Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

July 5

Judge Joel Miller

  • Guy R. Oracvec, Grant City, Warrant issued for Assault-2nd degree and Assault-3rd degree Special victim

July 6

Judge Joel Miller

  • Edward C. Hartman, Fontana, California, Warrant issued and served for Assault-2nd degree
  • Cody D. Sisco, Fair Grove, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $50.50

July 7

Judge Joel Miller

  • James E.O. Elliott, Grant City, Warrant issued and served, Unlawful possession of a firearm and Unlawful use of weapon (while intoxicated-loaded)
  • Guy R. Oracvec, Grant City, Warrant served for Assault-2nd degree and Assault-3rd degree Special victim

July 10

Judge Joel Miller

  • Brittany R. Evans, Grant City, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
  • Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
  • Lisa M. Johnston, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
  • Joshua L. Levy, Redding, Iowa, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
  • Aaron L. Moad, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50
  • Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Warrant issued $291.50 cash only for failure to appear on Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
  • Kolten R. Smith, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
