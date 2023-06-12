TT In the News

May 17

Judge Joel A. Miller

Cameron R. Nance, Tarkio, Failure to appear warrant withdrawn and Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

May 18

Judge Joel A. Miller

Gage R.J. Skarda, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $155.50

May 20

Judge Joel A. Miller

James R. Burton, Mercer, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50

Javen R. Fletchall, Rea, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50

May 22

Judge Joel A. Miller

Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, warrant issued for Driving while revoked/suspended 

May 30

Judge Joel A. Miller

Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, warrant served for Driving while revoked/suspended 

June 5

Judge Joel A. Miller

Seth A. Cole, St. Joseph, Take/attempt/possess turkey taken by an illegal firearm or unplugged shotgun and/or ammunition, $74.50

Constance L. Goodrich, Worth, warrant issued for failure to appear on Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility

Mariah L. Polley, Kellerton, Iowa, warrant issued for failure to appear on Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Charlene E. Smith, Grant City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50

0
0
0
0
0

Tags