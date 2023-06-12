May 17
Judge Joel A. Miller
Cameron R. Nance, Tarkio, Failure to appear warrant withdrawn and Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
May 18
Judge Joel A. Miller
Gage R.J. Skarda, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $155.50
May 20
Judge Joel A. Miller
James R. Burton, Mercer, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50
Javen R. Fletchall, Rea, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50
May 22
Judge Joel A. Miller
Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, warrant issued for Driving while revoked/suspended
May 30
Judge Joel A. Miller
Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, warrant served for Driving while revoked/suspended
June 5
Judge Joel A. Miller
Seth A. Cole, St. Joseph, Take/attempt/possess turkey taken by an illegal firearm or unplugged shotgun and/or ammunition, $74.50
Constance L. Goodrich, Worth, warrant issued for failure to appear on Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility
Mariah L. Polley, Kellerton, Iowa, warrant issued for failure to appear on Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Charlene E. Smith, Grant City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50