May 15
Judge Joel Miller
Dustin R. Ueligger, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
June 8
Judge Corey K. Herron
Forest J. Buckman, Warrant issued for failure to appear, Domestic Assault-Third Degree
June 12
Judge Joel A. Miller
Dennis E. Hansen, Redding, Iowa, Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50
Jeffery M. Rush, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50; Seat belt violation, $10
June 14
Judge Joel A. Miller
Bradley M. Wickert, Sheridan, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
June 19
Judge Joel A. Miller
Kayla N. Cramer, Macon, Fail to properly affix/fasten or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates, $50.50