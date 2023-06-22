MF In the News - Court

May 15

Judge Joel Miller

Dustin R. Ueligger, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50

June 8

Judge Corey K. Herron

Forest J. Buckman, Warrant issued for failure to appear, Domestic Assault-Third Degree 

June 12

Judge Joel A. Miller

Dennis E. Hansen, Redding, Iowa, Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50

Jeffery M. Rush, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50; Seat belt violation, $10

June 14

Judge Joel A. Miller

Bradley M. Wickert, Sheridan, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50

June 19

Judge Joel A. Miller

Kayla N. Cramer, Macon, Fail to properly affix/fasten or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates, $50.50

