Worth County Commission, April 3
- In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy, Kevin Fisher and Jim Fletchall.
- The minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried. Treasurer Stephanie Hardy presented a few bills, and presented the weekly financial statement, payroll and bills. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
- Former Collector Julie Tracy came to present her final end-of-year report.
- Kevin Fisher stopped in to report that he talked to Meggan Brown at City Hall and they were going to move ahead with the beautification project for the county.
- Abby Hawk, EMD, reported the watersheds have been remapped. She will attend training the 18th, and 19th of April. The monthly siren test will be Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. Abby is working on getting people to call into her if they plan to burn. That way the fire departments will be aware if a landowner plans to burn.
- The EMD number is 660-582-0315.
- Road and Bridge Foreman Jim Fletchall stopped in. Fletchall reported that they had the concrete poured on the Gentry County bridge, so the project was complete.
- The commissioners joined Amy Dowis, with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, in a conference call about setting up a Roadway Safety Action Plan. The county would need this plan in place before they could apply for grant monies to help with roadway safety. No decision was made as to whether they will sign up or not.
Worth County Commission, April 10
- In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy, Meggan Brown, Kevin Fisher, Jim Fetchall, Kevin Bell and Steve Napple.
- The minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried. The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Stephanie Hardy. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
- Meggan Brown and Kevin Fisher stopped in to tell the commissioners that they were going to have a tire collection day again this year. She requested and received approval for the county to haul the tires off after the collection period. The commissioners also agreed they could use the county barn site for the drop-off site.
- Clerk Owens requested on behalf of the sheriff’s office to get approval to purchase the body cameras they had requested in their budget. Commissioners approved.
- Steve Napple came to explain a road stabilization program that he offers.