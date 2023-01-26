GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Jan. 19 meeting of the Worth County R-III Board of Education meeting:
- No election will be held in April. There are only three candidates running for three open seats: Adam Downing, Amber Monticue and Michael Mullock.
- A resolution was passed opposing open enrollment legislation.
- A $2,000 financial literacy grant was accepted from the First Interstate Bank.
Personnel
- The district has job openings for 7-12th grade special education, part-time teacher, and part-time activities director.
- Superintendent Chris Healy was evaluated, and his contract was extended through the 2024-2025 school year.
- Three substitute bus drivers and one substitute food service worker were approved.