WORTH, Mo. — One person was injured during a an early morning crash on Sunday, May 21, on 220th Road, a half mile west of State Route YY, approximately a half mile from Worth.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report filed by Cpl. B.E. Maudlin, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a UTV driven by Brandon L. Huntsman, 22, of Grant City that was pulling an ATV trailer was traveling westbound on 220th Road when Lenny L. Roush, 47, of Worth, who was an occupant of the trailer reached for an item in the back of the UTV and fell over the side.
Roush was transported by Worth County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center-Albany with minor injuries.