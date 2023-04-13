GRANT CITY, Mo. — For those who enjoy online options, the historic Times-Tribune is joining the social media world.
As of earlier this week, the Times-Tribune has its own Facebook page. Previously, news and sports items that appeared in the newspaper section for the Times-Tribune were posted on The Maryville Forum’s website and social media.
“I thought it was time to give the readers of the Times-Tribune their own social media page,” said Ken Garner, the publisher and owner of both newspapers. “By doing so this will enable consumers of social media easier access to the content they want to see from their newspaper.”
The Grant City Times-Tribune’s Facebook page will have links that will send users directly to the specific page on The Maryville Forum’s website (www.maryvilleforum.com/times-tribune) for Grant City and Worth County news stories, sports stories and other local information. Sports stories also will still appear on The Maryville Forum Sports Facebook page.
To find the new Facebook page, type “Grant City Times-Tribune” in the search tab.
The Maryville Forum’s website is also the home for all items related to the Times-Tribune, which has its own tab on the home page. A digital subscription is required for access to all material on the website; however, subscribers who have an existing, active, paid print subscription can get free access to all of the web content.
Garner said the time is right to modernize the newspaper as much as possible, while still keeping true to the journalistic values the company holds dear.
“When my wife Traci and I purchased the paper late last year that wasn’t the end, it was the beginning of our plans for the Times-Tribune,” he said. “We had a vision to bring the people of Worth County the best local journalism product possible. Making the paper into something that can serve local residents for the 21st century takes time and trust, and we’re committed to building both. This was a small step toward our ongoing goal of ensuring the people of Worth County can easily access the quality journalism that residents of each and every community deserve.”
These changes may only be the beginning of expanding the Times-Tribune’s social media presence. According to Garner, who also owns and operates The Post weekly shopper that circulates throughout Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties, as well as parts of southwest Iowa, there are possible plans to add Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts depending on the demand from subscribers.
For more information, Garner can be contacted at the Times-Tribune office Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings or by email at kgarner@maryvilleforum.com. For subscription information, call Riley Drury at 660-564-3603 or Rita Piveral at 660-562-2424.