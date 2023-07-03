GRANT CITY, Mo. — During last week’s board of aldermen meeting, the city approved renting the basement of City Hall to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.
According to meeting minutes, Alderman Kevin Kobbe approached Deputy Kevin Cox about a possible contract to carry out code enforcement and provide city patrol.
Sheriff Scott Sherer told the board that they would carry out code enforcement and city patrol in exchange for renting the basement.
Alderman Lenny Campbell moved to rent the basement to the department in exchange for code enforcement and city patrol, contingent on the Worth County Commissioners’ approval. Kobbe seconded and the motion was unanimously approved.
Purchases
With the help of a grant from the Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District, Region A, the city of Grant City will receive one picnic table, one wheelchair-accessible picnic table and one recycling bin, which leaves the city’s cost for this new furniture at $861.43. The board approved of this purchase.
Board action
Two bills were presented and approved, Bill 3731 Ordinance 51723, as well as Bill 51723 Ordinance 3732.
Bill 51723 Ordinance 3732 passed with a 3-1 vote, regarding the golf course. An exception is to be given to the golf course in regards to the policy dictating no alcohol consumption on city property.
Bill 3731 Ordinance 51723 passed as well, in regards to an alley on South Front Street.
A building permit was approved for Cathy James.
Other notes
- The city will be holding a public hearing at 6:15 on July 19, regarding a zoning adjustment. No other information was available. Also noted as a possible topic for the public hearing is a report of dangerous buildings downtown that contain asbestos and its removal process. Meggan Brown received a quote for asbestos removal for three buildings as well as another for the removal of “Dog Man’s” buildings, according to minutes from last week’s meeting.
- The city has received two chip seal bids, one from Approved Paving LLC and one from Vance Brothers. The council voted to approve the bid from Approved Paving LLC.
- There have been no bids from potential auditors.
- The city is in the process of patching potholes, and recently hauled a load of dirt over to the new shelter house location.
- Mayor Debbie Roach asked the board if it wanted to proceed with negotiations to sell the city’s internet service. Meeting minutes noted that should the city sell, it would continue to have service and retain the grantcity.net domain.
- City Clerk Farah Richey presented three accounting and billing software packages to the board, according to meeting minutes. The current system used by the city is outdated and does not provide online billing or online bill pay, which she said many customers would like to have. Richey intends to call each company to get demonstrations before the next board meeting and report back.