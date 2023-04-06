GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County voters made their voices heard in Tuesday’s election that saw the return of one longtime mayor and voters approving sales tax and levy issues, during Tuesday’s election.
In Grant City, Debbie Roach was reelected as mayor, defeating write-in candidate Phil Hanks 48-11. Roach has been Grant City’s mayor since 1998 and she has served on the Board of Aldermen since 1991.
“I appreciate the community support and look forward to keeping things going in a positive direction for Grant City,” Roach told the Times-Tribune.
Kevin Kobbe won re-election as alderman with 85.14 percent of the votes. Amber Walker will be joining him on the board as she was elected as a write-in candidate if she accepts the position.
City voters also passed a 3 percent sales tax on all retail sales of recreational marijuana by a vote of 58-11. Although there is currently no retail location in Grant City or Worth County, the tax will now be on the books when and if a marijuana dispensary comes to town.
There were three countywide financial issues on the ballot for voters to decide and each passed by fairly wide margins. In regard to Special Levy Temp 1, which is a temporary 35-cent property tax levy on $100 of assessed valuation that was previously mandated by the State Auditor’s office for salaries and declining revenues, passed by a vote of 144 to 70. An additional temporary property tax levy of 35 cents on $100 of assessed valuation for the County General Revenue Fund passed by a vote of 152 to 62.
Worth County voters also passed a 3 percent sales tax on all retail sales of recreational marijuana similar to the one in Grant City by a vote of 173-39.
In other election news from across the county several races were decided to lead local government entities while, others may have to go to a runoff election.
In Sheridan, Larry Musick was elected as a trustee, while Allen Blythe and Marcia Rush each received the identical number of votes to be the other trustee as there were two spots open during this election cycle.
Over in Denver, there were four open spots for trustee and six people all received the same number of write-in votes as no one was on the ballot. Charlie Cisler, John Kenny, Darlene Kenny, Tammy Summa, Dale Duryea and Melissa Purcell each received a vote.
There were four open trustee positions in Worth with no one on the official ballot, but there were 12 names that received write-in votes. Adam Downing, Linda Hubbard and Staci Downing earned a majority of the votes to fill three of the open spots, while three other write-in candidates had the same number of votes for the final position.
According to Worth County Clerk Roberta Owens, those cities (Sheridan, Denver and Worth) will have to determine who the winners will be. Owens stated that she has referred those entities to the Missouri Municipal League.
Write-in candidates must accept their position as they did not file for election.