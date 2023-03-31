GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nearly every chair at City Hall was filled with residents bringing discussion items to last week’s regular Grant City Board of Aldermen meeting.
Randy Meek asked the board about having a public event for the Fourth of July.
“Just trying to liven it up a little down here,” Meek said.
Board members responded, explaining that city events take a lot of planning, and they suggested locations for Meek to receive liability insurance as well as informed him of the city ordinances that do not allow alcohol to be served on city property. Board members agreed that they will work with him in order to organize an event that lines up with community guidelines, and have asked him to return next month with an event application.
Bob Hull, district chaplain for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and Joe Marsham, district judge advocate, presented city employees Ryan Fletchall and Riley Jones with certificates of patriotic appreciation for their work installing American flags on the square.
The certificate read: “As an expression of sincere appreciation and full praise for patriotic service rendered to the community,” and, “For meritorious and distinguished service in furthering the aims and ideals of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.”
Sewer and water bills
The board approved two ordinances to establish new base rates for water and sewer. Both are effective immediately.
Ordinance No. 3729 sets the minimum monthly charge for water customers in Grant City at $27, based on 2,000 gallons of use. After the first 2,000 gallons of water use, the fee is $9.75 per thousand gallons used.
Ordinance No. 3730 sets the minimum monthly charge for sewer customers in Grant City, which covers the first 2,000 gallons of water used each month, at $20. Any usage after the first 2,000 gallons and the fee is $14.25. The ordinance does not say if that fee is $14.25 per an amount of gallons used after using 2,000 gallons.
Other Grant City news
- The city is currently in search of lifeguards for the public pool. Applications will be accepted until the Monday before the April Board of Aldermen meeting.
- A new team of auditors is needed, as the previous auditors have decided to leave the business. The board plans to contact surrounding cities for recommendations.
- The city is currently taking bids for: public pool repairs, the High Street water line project and online bill pay companies.