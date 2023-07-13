GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County R-III students Eva Engel and Taylor Sanders competed in the National STAR Event Competition at the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado, which lasted from July 2-6.
With over 7,900 students, educators and guests in attendance from across the nation, the conference, as sponsor Rebecca New explained, “provided a valuable platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.”
While attending the conference, students participated in the Students Taking Action with Recognition Events, also known as the STAR Events competition. It was reported that over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events, where they were recognized for “their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.”
“The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights,” New said. “STAR Events play a pivotal role in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them towards successful career pathways.”
With more than 30 event categories to choose from, FCCLA students have the opportunity to display their skills, knowledge and abilities by choosing and executing projects that actively address important issues that are relevant to families, careers and communities. Eva Engel and Taylor Sanders did just that.
“We are thrilled to share that Eva Engel and Taylor Sanders proudly represented Worth County,” New said. “They competed each in the Fashion Construction STAR Event and both achieved a remarkable Silver medal in recognition of their outstanding performance.”
The students’ projects, Engel’s “Fashion School Dropout” dress and Sanders’ “Hollywood Glamour” dress, according to New, “exemplifies their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion.”