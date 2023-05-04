Blockton to hold annual townwide cleanup
BLOCKTON, Iowa — The city of Blockton is planning to hold its annual town-wide cleanup May 11-18.
All junk/trash items must be dropped off at the large dumpster that will be located near the intersection of King and Division streets during cleanup week. The following items will not be allowed: paint, paint thinner, tires, batteries, cleaning products, oil, gasoline, propane cylinders and any other hazardous waste materials.
Televisions will be accepted for a fee of $10. Contact Blockton City Hall to pay the fee and obtain a sticker. Appliances can be disposed of by contacting a local scrap metal dealer.
The city asks for those participating in this service to follow all guidelines to make the cleanup run as efficiently as possible.
For more information contact City Hall at 641-788-2655 or Hawn Sanitation at 712-523-3116.