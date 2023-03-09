Junior-Senior Prom set for March 25
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III junior class is hosting the high school’s junior/senior prom with the theme “A Neon Night” on Saturday, March 25.
According to an email from Superintendent Chris Healy, the class will be using neon colors and UV lights in their decorations.
Students have been invited to stop by the Worth County Convalescent Center from 4 to 4:15 p.m. for a walk-through and photo opportunity. Orilla’s Way will host prom attendees from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. for a promenade.
Valet parking will begin at 5 p.m. at the front of the Worth County High School followed by the Grand March which will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Students will gather at the square at 4:45 p.m. for a short parade of cars.
Class sponsors are Kelley Ross, Ryan Hutchcraft and Julia Wideman.