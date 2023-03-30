MDC offers tips on how to handle orphaned wildlife
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — To try and keep predators from finding them, some adult wild animals, like deer, leave their young for periods of time because the young do not have scent like the adults.
Cpl. Brandon Lyddon with the Missouri Department of Conservation says it is best to leave the wild animal if found. The longer an animal is away from its parents or its natural habitat, the less likely it is to survive, he said.
According to Lyddon, wild animals cannot be legally kept without a permit and an appropriate facility and training to properly take care of the animal until it can be released.
Anyone who comes across severely injured wildlife or baby wildlife that is too young to feed itself and whose mother has definitely died should contact the closest permitted wildlife rehabilitator to see if they can take the animal, Lyddon said.
In northwest Missouri, M’Shoogy’s Emergency Animal Rescue is located near Savannah on State Route C and can be called at 816-324-5824.
Or, Lyddon said, the animal can be released as soon as possible into its natural habitat if found somewhere else.
The state wildlife code allows people to protect their property when wildlife is causing damage to their property.
Live traps are a non-lethal option that can be used to try and trap nuisance wildlife and remove them from the problem area, Lyddon said.
Mosaic offers advance health care directives help
ALBANY, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Albany is offering free events to help community members create advance health care directives in honor of National Healthcare Decisions Day.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is on April 16, but MMC-A is holding events throughout the month in the area.
Two free events will be offered in Grant City on Friday, April 14: the first at the Grant City Senior Citizens Center from 10 a.m. to noon and the second at Mosaic Family Care – Grant City from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Advance directives help guide loved ones and care teams in how to care for a patient when they cannot speak for themselves.
According to a news release from Mosaic, individuals need to have a durable power of attorney and a health care advance directive to legally allow someone to step in and make decisions on behalf of the individual. Verbal consent, a marriage certificate or a will are not sufficient to allow for someone to make health care decisions for someone else, the news release stated.
At the free event, the legal documents can be notarized and attendees will be given the original copies. Mosaic staff will also file the paperwork to Mosaic medical records for Mosaic patients.
Other events will be held at the Albany Senior Citizens Center, along with a blood pressure screening and signups for the MyChart patient portal, on April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Another Albany event will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 1-4:30 p.m. at Mosaic Family Care – Albany East.
Events in Stanberry will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. at Mosaic Family Care – Stanberry and on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stanberry Senior Citizens Center.
The final free advance directives event will be held in New Hampton on Thursday, April 27, from 1-4:30 p.m. at Mosaic Family Care – New Hampton.