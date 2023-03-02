Absentee ballots to be available at Worth County Clerk’s office
GRANT CITY, Mo. — Absentee ballots for the April 4 municipal election are available at the Worth County Clerk’s office.
For voters needing to cast their ballot absentee, they may do one of the following: submit a request in writing by mail or fax and include name, address, mailing address if different, signature, date of birth and the last four digits of his or her Social Security number; call the office for an absentee ballot; or vote in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through March 22 in the Worth County Clerk’s office Monday through Friday with identification, sign a proved statement and show one of the following: voter registration card, utility bill, paycheck, etc.
The final day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, March 22. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the clerk’s office.
The county clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 for absentee voters.
For more information, contact Work County Clerk Roberta Owens at 660-564-2219, 660-564-2432 (fax), nodclerk@gmail.com, visit the office or submit a written request for an absentee ballot to: P.O. Box 450 MO 64456-0450.