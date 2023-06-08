MDC offers Deer Management Assistance Program
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has a Deer Management Assistance Program, or DMAP, that can help landowners and deer hunters manage deer on their properties by allowing them and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits when there is excessive deer damage to crops or to maintain a healthy deer population.
Conservation agent Brandon Lyddon said the program also provides landowners with science-based methods and information to address a spectrum of other local deer-management goals, including quality deer management objectives.
To learn more about DMAP, including enrollment, visit mdc.mo.gov/dmap, or contact a local MDC private land conservationist or conservation agent.