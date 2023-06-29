Historical society looks to reorganize
GRANT CITY, Mo. — There will be an exploratory meeting to reorganize the Worth County Historical Society at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at the Grant City Golf Club. Interested members of the public are invited.
Parnell Duck Race and Festival set for July 8-9
PARNELL, Mo. — The Parnell Duck Race and Festival is set to kick off on Saturday, July 8.
This year’s festival has a lot of different activities scheduled to entertain the audience.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, kids can take part in a pedal pull at the fire station.
At 6 p.m. Richard and Helen Burkey will serve a freewill donation pulled pork nachos dinner until the food is gone. Proceeds will be used to improve the city park.
At 7:30 p.m. “Charlotte’s Web” will be shown in the fire station. Following the movie the Parnell Volunteer Fire Department will present a fireworks display.
From 8 p.m. to midnight the Fire Department Beer Garden and music will be open in the east park shelter. Drinks will be served by Tuck Point Bar & Grill of Ravenwood.
On Sunday, from 6:30 to 9 a.m. the Sons of the American Legion will serve a freewill donation breakfast at the Legion Hall.
From 6 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, people may register for a tractor cruise which sets off at 8 a.m. The cruise route will take drivers through Ravenwood, north on State Route E but return in time to join the parade and Show and Shine event.
The parade is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. led by Grand Marshals David and Sandra Lyle.
Several activities will be held throughout the afternoon including a kids’ fireman’s obstacle course in Middle Park, and music from Tyler Folkerts and the Double Barrel Band from 1 to 4 p.m., sponsored by Premier Ag – Stanberry and RKS Seeds – Parnell.
The Northeast Nodaway senior class-sponsored Duck Race will be held at the Platte River Access at 1:30 p.m. Buy a chance on a duck at the park on Sunday. Winners need not be present to win.
At 4 p.m. a greased pig contest will be held. All Sunday, a free petting zoo will be available at Middle Park and free bounce houses will be available sponsored by A&M Amusements.