Sheridan Christian Church announces VBS
SHERIDAN, Mo. — The Sheridan Christian Church will hold its Vacation Bible School at the church in July.
This year’s event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 12 at the church located at 309 W. Jefferson Ave.
Children pre-kindergarten through upper elementary are welcome to attend.
Grant City Christian Church to host VBS
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Christian Church will hold its annual Vacation Bible School at the park this year. The school will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 28, 29 and 30 at the Grant City Pool Park.