GRANT CITY, Mo. — A new season has begun for Grant City’s Board of Aldermen, as a new alderman and city clerk join the ranks.
Lenny Campbell and Farrah Richie were sworn in on Wednesday evening as the monthly meeting opened. Campbell will be filling the role of East Alderman, which was previously held by Tyler Steele, and Richie is taking over as city clerk from Ceci Burbach. Both Burbach and Steele decided to step down from their positions, with Campbell winning the open seat in the April elections.
City improvements
Aldermen discussed applying for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. The federally funded program focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects, like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation. The board considered this, but no formal decision was made.
A local complaint has been filed about the basketball court being a safety hazard. A resident in the surrounding area reported kids having to chase the ball into the street, and asked if it would be possible to install a fence or some kind of barrier to keep basketballs within the court. No formal decision was made, but options are being discussed.
New street signs have been purchased and are currently having the letters placed on by classes at the school.
Bids
Public Works Director Carl Staton is seeking bids on materials for a new shelter house. Grant City currently has two shelter houses, which provide temporary housing to displaced families. The houses that are now in place will occasionally have multiple families living in one house, so the city will pursue options to build more in order to comfortably house local families.
The board is seeking bids for new chip sealing to be added to streets and parking lots around the city.
Purchases
The board has agreed to purchase three loads of coal mix that are to be used to fix potholes in the community.
Staton and the city workers requested a new water line locator as the current one is old and doesn’t work very well. The request was accepted, and a new locator will be purchased.
The board has also decided to purchase new gas meters at a discounted rate and discussed the possibility of selling the old ones to make up the difference. Bids were also received to provide the city with refurbished gas meters, but the board ultimately decided to get new ones, as opposed to old fixed-up ones.
Other notes
- Motions were passed to place Farrah Richie on city bank accounts, as a part of her new position as city clerk.
- The Board of Aldermen requests that residents do not tie animals to gas meters.
- A tire collection will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, at the County Barn. Tires will not be accepted at any other time. Anyone with passenger tires they wish to get rid of may drop them off at the County Barn during the previously specified time. Only passenger tires without rims will be accepted, and there is a limit of 10 tires per person at $1 per tire. For delivery assistance within town, contact Meggan Brown at 660-564-2102. For delivery assistance in the county, contact Kevin Fisher at 660-783-5202. Commercial dealers are not permitted to participate.