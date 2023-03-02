GRANT CITY, Mo. — Preparations are currently being made for the yearly inspection of Grant City’s water tower.
Bids have been offered, with the Board of Aldermen voting on Feb. 22 to accept the bid from MidCo Diving and Marine Services located in South Dakota. This is a company that has been used for the inspection in the past, and was satisfactory enough to earn them the winning bid for this year’s inspection.
“Previous records show it’s been done at least in the past one or two years,” said city employee Ryan Fletchall during the meeting. “It’s just a yearly inspection to inspect the liner and clean it, and whatever repairs it needs.”
According to Fletchall, these inspections are important and necessary to the overall health of the water tower, and the city’s water supply as a whole. The inside liner of the tower must be inspected and refreshed to ensure that the water, of which there is 260,000 gallons, doesn’t cause the inside of the tank to rust.
The inspection, which will be carried out by MidCo, is first carried out by a robot, which will be lowered down into the 120-foot tank to capture video and search for rust and damage. From there, a cleaning and repair plan will be made and implemented by divers, which are also provided by MidCo.
“I’ve never seen it done,” Fletchall explained. “So this will be my first rodeo on this.”
According to Fletchall, the tower has been around for quite awhile, but appears to be in pretty good shape. This, at least in part, could very well be due to the diligence and care taken by the employees of the city of Grant City, which consist of Fletchall and a team of individuals led and directed by Public Works Director Carl Staton.
“It’ll be an interesting project to be part of,” Fletchall concluded.
Preparations for the inspection, repair and cleaning of the water tower will continue to be made, and the employees of Grant City will continue to serve the community, and work to ensure that local services and necessities are the best that they can be.