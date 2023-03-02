GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Wednesday, Feb. 22 meeting of the Grant City Board of Aldermen:
- City employees reviewed bids for the water tower inspection prior to necessary repairs. Bids include a variety of options of equipment that can be lowered into the tank and assess the damage. The aldermen voted to grant the bid to MidCo, a company they have worked with in the past.
- Board members are still working on preparations for an online bill payment service. They are reviewing companies in order to find the best one to provide this service. No decisions have been made at this time.