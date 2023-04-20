February 14, 2023
B Square Rentals to Bendi Ann Burgin – Pt Blk 132 College Hill Addition to Albany
Gaslight Apartments LLC to Brent and Chancey Sorenson – Pt Blk 127 College Hill Addition to Albany
Diane McGinley to Todd R. McGinley – Tr in Sec 31-63-32
Todd R. McGinley to Diane McGinley – Tr in Sec 31-63-32 and Sec 19-63-32
John Richard and Mary Ellen McConkey Revocable Trust, Trustees to Jason G. Dias – Tr in Sec 13, 14-63-32
Bert Newman Heirs, Sally Lynn Meyer to Betty Holcomb – Pt Blk 156 Stapleton’s First Addition to Albany
Gary Richards Estate by Edward M. Manring Per Rep to Nancy Jennings – Tr in Sec 30-63-30
Eli Shrock to Ryan Lewis Messner – Tr in Sec 20-63-32
TMG WorldwideLLC to Big A Bistro LLC – Tr in Sec 19-63-30
February 21, 2023
Jonathan and Jason G. Dias to Midwest Agro Solutions – Tr in Sec 31-63-32
Charles Michael and Deborah Ann Fletchall Revocable Trust to Scott T. Boatright – Pt Blk 10 Stanberry
Ryan Lewis Messner to Ryan Lewis Messner Revocable Trust 20-13-18-29-63-32 and 3-64-33
Teddy J. and Janet Stegman Revocable Trust to Steve and Tommi Herbster Revocable Trust – Pt Blk 9 Kate Carter’s Addition to King City
Bernie and Kelly Summa Revocable Trust to Jonathan Dias – Tr in Sec 28-62-32