May 9, 2023
- Lloyd W. Buck to Northern Lands LLC – Tr in Sec 32 & 33-62-31
- Marvin D. Burks to Marvin D. Burks – Tr in Sec 36-61-31
- Steve Gage Revocable Trust I & II to Steve Gage Revocable Trust 1 Tracts in Sec 1-63-31, Sec 33-62-32, Sec 3-62-32, Sec 4-62-32, Sec 31-63-32
- Peter A. Medsker to Mitchell Praiswater – Pt Blk 2 Motter’s Addition to KingCity
- Matthew O. Shute to Ashlyn R. Gilbert – Pt. Blk 2 Kate Carter’s Third Addition to King City
- Mark Webb to Webb Family Trust – Tr in Sec 18-64-30
May 15, 2023
- Charles M. Fletchall to John P. Shanks – Pt. Blk 28 Stanberry
- Steven E. Jones to Nathan A. Jones – 1/3 Interest in Pt. Blk 1 Hundley First Addition to Albany
- William D. Keyser to Thomas Clarey and Conner Clarey – Single Lots Lee Lake
- William D. Keyser to Thomas Stevenson – Lot in Lees Lake
- Jamie A. Laun to Jamie A. Laun – Pt Blk 1 Motter’s Addition & Pt. Lot 8 Blk 3 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Jamie A. Laun to Jamie A. Laun Trust – Pt Blk 1 Motter’s Addition & Pt. Lot 8 Blk 3 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City, Pt Lots 23 & 24 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Jamie A. Laun to Jamie A. Laun Trust – Pt Blk 1 Motter’s Addition & Pt. Lot 8 Blk 3 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Colleen Pelser to Kenneth Hudson – Tr in Sec 1-61-30
- Robert E. Sutton to Jimmy D. Swope – Pt Blk 58 & 57 Albany