May 22, 2023

  • Matthew Donahoo to Matthew and Rebecca Donahoo Revocable Trust Agreement – Pt Blk 60 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
  • Goedeker Farms LLC to Myron Oen Trust ½ Int. and Wilma Oen Trust ½ Int. Tr in Sec 27 and 34-62-30
  • Virginia Louise Houserman to The Virginia Louise Houserman Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-62-32
  • LJS Capital Associates, A Mo. Partnership by Stanley Parman to Rudy Detweiler – Tr in Sec 10 and 11 and 14-64-30
  • York Rentals Properties to Derek Williams – Tr in Sec 19-63-30

May 30, 2023

  • Ellen Brown to Independent Farmers Bank – Pt Blk 2 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
  • Darral L. Crabtree to Phillips Switzer – Tr in Sec 4-63-31
  • Charles D. Findley to Clayton Ford – Tr in Sec 2-64-32 and Sec 35-65-32
  • Gage Family Farms LLC to Dean and Virginia McCrea Revocable Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 14-15-22 and Sec 23-61-33 and Sec 4-61-32
  • Donald Garrett to Kurt Porterfield – Pt Blk 43 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
  • Gaslight Apartments LP to Jeffrey A. Bounds – Pt Blk 30 Albany
  • James Robert Gillespie II Irrevocable Farm Trust to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
  • Thomas Carl Gillespie Irrevocable Farm Trust to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
  • David Ray Lynch Irrevocable Farm Trust by Thomas Carl and James Robert Gillespie II, Trustees to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
  • Dale L. and Cathy Stoll Revocable Trust to Lawrence C. Stoll – Tr in Sec 16-62-31
  • James Vilas Martin to The Martin Family Revocable Living Trust – Tr in Sec 8-62-32
  • Joey Moffat to Todd Johnson – Tr in Sec 8 and 9-62-31
  • Timothy Sorenson to Kristy J. Johnson – Tr in Sec 25-63-31
