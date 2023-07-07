May 22, 2023
- Matthew Donahoo to Matthew and Rebecca Donahoo Revocable Trust Agreement – Pt Blk 60 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
- Goedeker Farms LLC to Myron Oen Trust ½ Int. and Wilma Oen Trust ½ Int. Tr in Sec 27 and 34-62-30
- Virginia Louise Houserman to The Virginia Louise Houserman Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-62-32
- LJS Capital Associates, A Mo. Partnership by Stanley Parman to Rudy Detweiler – Tr in Sec 10 and 11 and 14-64-30
- York Rentals Properties to Derek Williams – Tr in Sec 19-63-30
May 30, 2023
- Ellen Brown to Independent Farmers Bank – Pt Blk 2 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Darral L. Crabtree to Phillips Switzer – Tr in Sec 4-63-31
- Charles D. Findley to Clayton Ford – Tr in Sec 2-64-32 and Sec 35-65-32
- Gage Family Farms LLC to Dean and Virginia McCrea Revocable Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 14-15-22 and Sec 23-61-33 and Sec 4-61-32
- Donald Garrett to Kurt Porterfield – Pt Blk 43 Eastern Addition to Stanberry
- Gaslight Apartments LP to Jeffrey A. Bounds – Pt Blk 30 Albany
- James Robert Gillespie II Irrevocable Farm Trust to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
- Thomas Carl Gillespie Irrevocable Farm Trust to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
- David Ray Lynch Irrevocable Farm Trust by Thomas Carl and James Robert Gillespie II, Trustees to Landon Crawford Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 8-61-30
- Dale L. and Cathy Stoll Revocable Trust to Lawrence C. Stoll – Tr in Sec 16-62-31
- James Vilas Martin to The Martin Family Revocable Living Trust – Tr in Sec 8-62-32
- Joey Moffat to Todd Johnson – Tr in Sec 8 and 9-62-31
- Timothy Sorenson to Kristy J. Johnson – Tr in Sec 25-63-31