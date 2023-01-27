TT In the News

December 7, 2023

  • Rene Brown to Bobby K. Goble — Pt Blk 51 Albany
  • Jack Buntin to Randall R. Cottingham — Pt Blk 3 HN Moore’s Cottage Grove Addition to Stanberry
  • Herbert L. Derks Trust to Jordan Daniel Bottiger — Tract in Sec 29-61-32
  • Highlands Ranch Co. to Tammy Karr — Pt Blk 26 Comstock’s Sixth Addition to King City and Tract in Sec 33-61-32
  • Michael G. McQuinn to M. Rogers, Inc. dba Rogers Pharmacy — Pt Blk 11 Stanberry
  • Emma Parmenter to Mickey D. Parkhurst — Tract in Sec 5-62-32

December 15, 2023

  • Jo Ann Anderson by POA Eric Adam Anderson to Darrell Lee Teel — Tract in Sec 26-61-30
  • Heath Daniel to Dean Leeper — Tract in Sec 1-60-30
  • Paricia S. Forbis to Travis M. Troutwine — Tract in Sec 25-63-31
  • Donna Gates to Darrell Lee Teel — Tract in Sec 25-63-30
  • Karma Unlimited LLC to Daniel Myckleby — Tract in Sec 1-64-30
  • Patsy Lawson Trust, Trustee Jerry Ultermarket to Ed and Linda Brady — Tract in Sec 31-63-32
  • Ruth L. Nelson Living Trust to John C. Blair Revocable Trust — Tract in Sec 12-64-33 and 18-64-32
