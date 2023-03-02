January 11, 2023
- Jacob Laffargue to Gailand Coop – Pt Blk 6 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- AC Jr. and Connie Lasher Revocable Trust to Jacob Laffargue – Pt Blk 6 Kate Carter’s Second Addition to King City
- Peggy Louise Reinhart to Paul Allen Reinhart – Tr in Sec 25-63-31
- Paul Reinhart to Peggy Louise Reinhart – Pt Blk 5 Bunch & Son’s Addition to Albany
- Sally Snead to David D. McCampbell – Tr in Sec 21, 22, 28-62-30
- Lloyd Glen Walker Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Valerie Marticke – Tr in Sec 23-64-32
- Lloyd Glen Walker Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Gail Gregory – Tr in Sec 15, 16-64-32
- Shane A. Walker to Shane and Sheryl Walker Revocable Trust – ½ Int in Sec 6-62-32 & Sec 1-62-33
- Joshua M. Walters to Tim E. Walter – Pt. Blk 23 Comstock’s Fifth Addition to King City
- Charles Wood to Nena Sappa – Tr in Sec 24-63-31
- Lee Zweifel Revocable Trust to Margaret R. Ward Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec. 10-64-30
January 20, 2023
- Wayne Allee to Wayne and Gaylee Allee Revocable Trust – Tr in Sec 20, 21-62-31
- Rusty Holcomb to Sam Burgess – Pt Blk 31 Stanberry
- Martinez Investment Trust to Robert Johnson Tr in Sec 30-63-31
- Phillips Farm Service Inc. to Gage Family Farms, LLC – Tr in Sec 5-62-32
- Phillips Farm Service Inc. to Mulestone Ranch LLC – Tr in Sec 18-62-32
- Waunitha Pierce to Amy Ella Fabrici – Tr in Sec 22-63-32
- Maxine F. Smith to Curtis M. Smith – Pt Blk 24 Albany