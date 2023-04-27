GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County FBLA chapter attended the State Leadership Conference in Springfield from April 16-18 with one student who qualified for national contest in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to a news release from R-III Superintendent Chris Healy, the chapter had 10 students qualify for state in eight different events.
Drew Welch qualified for National FBLA in the production test of Database Design and Applications. Welch had an hour to create, populate and query a database for a mock company. Then he had to take a one-hour objective test over database terms. Welch advances to nationals in Atlanta, Georgia, in late June.
The Public Service Announcement team performed in prelims later that afternoon. The team of freshmen — Brayden Combs, Lucas Frisch and Andrew Griffin — created a 30-second video about the dangers of screen addiction and then presented to a panel of judges their video along with the planning and design process of creating the video. Later that night, the chapter attended opening ceremonies after catching a few rolls at Lambert’s Café.
Performing the following day were teams that had advanced to finals based on their prejudged submissions. The E-Business team, consisting of seniors Drew Welch, Ali Brown and Taylor Sanders, presented their website about a rental property in Worth County. They first had to build a website and then presented to judges on the creation of the site. The team barely missed advancing to nationals by placing fifth at state.
Another team performance was the team of Ethan Frese, Tucker Owens and Lincoln Wake, who created a video that was prejudged. They created a hype video for football and published it on YouTube. They advanced to finals to present to the judges on the equipment, technology and process behind the creation of their video. They placed eighth in the state overall.
The PSA team presented again in the final round but did not make the top 10 in the state.
Lincoln Wake placed fifth at state overall in the Word Processing Production test, one place shy of advancing to nationals. Wake took a timed hour test where he had to produce business documents with proper formatting. He also took an objective test over the terms and concepts of word processing.
Qualifying at state but not placing was Hailey Adwell in Website Design, Tucker Owens in UX Design and Ethan Frese in Computer Problem Solving.
In addition to attending the conference, members had a little time at Bass Pro Shop, the mall and managed to break out of an escape room with 25 minutes to spare.
The Worth County Chapter of FBLA will wrap up its year with officer interviews and pre-selling of Colorado peaches for its fundraiser in August.