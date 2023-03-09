Jan. 4
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Ashley R. Redmond, Worth, Failure to register motor vehicle, default judgment
Feb. 3
Judge Joel Miller
Aaron R. Benson, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10
Chance A. Jacobs, Sheridan, Operate vehicle with vision-reducing material, $7.50
Feb. 6
Judge Corey Herron
Jeffrey T. Miller, Kansas City, Probation violation warrant served
Judge Joel Miller
Tanner S. Henry, Albany, Failure to display plates, $2.50
Robert G. Osborn, Grant City, Careless and imprudent driving-involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence two years probation
Larry D. Overholser, Benton Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Trevor Saucier, Pineville Louisiana, Trespass-1st degree, $300
Sebastian G. Sweat, Blockton, Iowa, Careless and imprudent driving-involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence two years probation and two days shock incarceration Ringgold County Jail
Feb. 7
Judge Joel Miller
Kayla B. Kemmerer, Kansas City, Warrant served for Tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree, released on bond
Feb. 8
Judge Joel Miller
Keith J. Whitaker, Lamoni, Iowa, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
Feb. 9
Judge Corey Herron
Donald W. Gillespie, Grant City, Driving While Intoxicated-Aggravated, Incarceration Department of Corrections-4 years (suspended execution of sentence), 4 years supervised probation and 29 days shock incarceration
Kevin L. Ray, Redding, Iowa, Probation violation-probation reinstated
Feb. 10
Judge Joel Miller
Aaron M. Schleif, Bates City, Trespass-1st Degree, $300
Feb. 19
Judge Joel Miller
Beau Deatherage, Dothan, Alabama, Take, attempt and/or possess deer without deer permit on person, $74.50
Feb. 27
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Colton L. Hibbs, Sheridan, Driving while intoxicated, two years of probation, complete SATOP, no bars or alcohol for two years and apply for DWI court-Suspended imposition of sentence; Seat belt violation, $10
Feb. 27
Judge Joel Miller
Michael R. Meek, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Leann D. Percifield, Redding, Iowa, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50
March 1
Judge Joel Miller
Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50