TT In the News

Jan. 4

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Ashley R. Redmond, Worth, Failure to register motor vehicle, default judgment

 

Feb. 3

Judge Joel Miller

Aaron R. Benson, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10

 

Chance A. Jacobs, Sheridan, Operate vehicle with vision-reducing material, $7.50

 

Feb. 6

Judge Corey Herron

Jeffrey T. Miller, Kansas City, Probation violation warrant served

Judge Joel Miller

Tanner S. Henry, Albany, Failure to display plates, $2.50

Robert G. Osborn, Grant City, Careless and imprudent driving-involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence two years probation 

Larry D. Overholser, Benton Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

Trevor Saucier, Pineville Louisiana, Trespass-1st degree, $300

Sebastian G. Sweat, Blockton, Iowa, Careless and imprudent driving-involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence two years probation and two days shock incarceration Ringgold County Jail

 

Feb. 7

Judge Joel Miller 

Kayla B. Kemmerer, Kansas City, Warrant served for Tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree, released on bond

 

Feb. 8

Judge Joel Miller 

Keith J. Whitaker, Lamoni, Iowa, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50

 

Feb. 9

Judge Corey Herron

Donald W. Gillespie, Grant City, Driving While Intoxicated-Aggravated, Incarceration Department of Corrections-4 years (suspended execution of sentence), 4 years supervised probation and 29 days shock incarceration

Kevin L. Ray, Redding, Iowa, Probation violation-probation reinstated 

 

Feb. 10

Judge Joel Miller 

Aaron M. Schleif, Bates City, Trespass-1st Degree, $300

 

Feb. 19

Judge Joel Miller 

Beau Deatherage, Dothan, Alabama, Take, attempt and/or possess deer without deer permit on person, $74.50

 

Feb. 27

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Colton L. Hibbs, Sheridan, Driving while intoxicated, two years of probation, complete SATOP, no bars or alcohol for two years and apply for DWI court-Suspended imposition of sentence; Seat belt violation, $10

 

Feb. 27

Judge Joel Miller

Michael R. Meek, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10

Leann D. Percifield, Redding, Iowa, Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50

 

March 1

Judge Joel Miller

Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50

