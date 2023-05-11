GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Board of Aldermen has taken a step into the future making the city’s ordinances available on the city website.
Found in the ‘Ordinances’ section, under the “Government” tab, citizens may scroll through a variety of categories and read for themselves, the rules and regulations that have been set by the Board of Aldermen.
With hundreds of different ordinances approved by the board, it would seem that enforcing them is an ongoing challenge that the board, along with Mayor Debbie Roach, have been trying to rectify for years. Roach largely attributes the problem with code enforcement to a lack of awareness as to what exactly the rules are. Making the ordinances available to the public online is a big step in the right direction.
“Your general person probably doesn’t realize that there (are) ordinances against things,” she said, “Like building permits that are required, and I don’t think they understand the lease law. They either don’t know, don’t understand or don’t care. Its gotta be one of those three.”
Roach explained a collection of potential issues when it comes to citizens not being aware of city ordinances, and says that all of the ordinances are in place to protect the citizens of Worth County.
“We’re a town,” she said. “We’re a city just like any other city. We may be small, but we still have rules and regulations that people have to abide by.”
Roach points out knowing the ordinances is key to citizens protecting themselves and used building permits as an example.
“They don’t cost a whole lot of money,” she said. “That is to protect the property owners. You may have water lines, gas lines, phone lines, fiber optic lines, running through your property that you are not aware of, and if you build over the top of it, you’re going to tear whatever it is up … the ordinances are there for the people’s protection, more than anything.”
To many people, city ordinances are nothing more than an unwelcome annoyance. It is a common theme for citizens to complain and become frustrated when faced with fines and code violations, most likely due to not understanding their necessity. Roach sees things differently, citing that ordinances are not only in place to protect citizens’ best interests, but the rules are also the key to growth and economic development as a whole — something that small towns are in desperate need of.
“I’ve been to a lot of community meetings (and) every small community seems to have the same issue,” she said. “The feedback we get, is as long as we have those issues, you’re not gonna get a whole lot of businesses to come to town or a lot of economic development in your community unless it’s a nice, clean, well-kept community. That’s the reason why we’re trying to get this community cleaned up. So we can help it grow.”
One of the biggest issues in this area, and one of the most important by Roach’s standards, are the seemingly abandoned, dilapidated buildings on the square — one of which, has recently collapsed. The mayor has made it her mission to try and contact some of these property owners so that they can address the issues.
“We kind of try to prioritize the ones we see as the biggest issue,” she said. “I know that the building that has the back end of it that has fallen down, the guy has been notified with a certified letter, but he’s no longer at that address. I, myself, have called him and the answering machine has the name of the guy on it, but I called and left a message and have received no reply. I even sent him a picture on text message of the back of the building, and asked him to give me a call and no response. I wish they would contact the city and see if there would be a solution we could work out together.”
This lack of response in light of ordinance violations is common practice, according to Roach, as many community members do not respond to the city’s attempt to contact them. This leaves the city no choice but to pick and choose the biggest, most prominent issues to go after, some of which still prove unfruitful due to the lack of connection with Grant City citizens.
According to Roach, actions taken in the past to rectify this have included things like hiring a code enforcement officer as well as a city marshal, or paying the county a small fee to assist with enforcing city ordinances. None of these methods have proven successful. There once was an option for the board to hold a municipal court, but new laws have been passed, which would require the city to keep a clerk on staff, and pay thousands of dollars for a service that they would use four times a month, at most. Roach and the board feel that this is a waste of taxpayer money, especially seeing as many of these cases do not accomplish their intended purpose.
“We can get things to a certain point, and we got tired of paying thousands of dollars in attorneys fees every year and not getting anything done,” Roach explained. “If there’s something that’s bad enough that we want to go after, we send them a letter and tell them they’ve got 30 days and then we take them to court.”
Small towns all over the nation are facing similar problems, but it is the hope of the Grant City elected leaders that this new addition to the city website will provide citizens with more information and more opportunities for accountability, and that the community can work towards growth and improvement. Information on city ordinances can be found at www.grantcitymo.com. Citizens may also contact City Hall at 660-564-2202 if they have questions.