GRANT CITY, Mo. — A strategic planning meeting was held on June 20 at City Hall, hosted by Economic Planner Kim Mildward from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. This was the first of two public meetings scheduled to be held, as the city launches its comprehensive strategic plan which will determine priorities, strategy and goals.
The meeting began with drafting ideas and topics for a Vision Statement — a statement that will accurately display the citizens’ hopes and goals for the city of Grant City. Mildward is set to return in July with a statement drafted from the responses.
The majority of the meeting was spent conducting a SWOC Analysis of the city, with SWOC standing for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Challenges. Attending citizens were taken through each category, and asked to list the corresponding traits for Grant City.
The strengths, as decided by a small group of Grant City locals, were things such as a friendly atmosphere, low cost of living and crime rate, and quality institutions such as the school, library and food pantry, among others.
For weaknesses, the group gathered decided that some of the biggest shortcomings of Grant City were the aging infrastructure and a lack of jobs, support for small businesses, partnerships between the city and community groups and overall communication between said groups.
With the strengths and weaknesses laid out, the meeting moved toward opportunities — things that the citizens would like to see done, or ideas for what potentially could be done.
The dilapidated buildings on the square were a big topic of conversation. Ideas were thrown out, consisting of a family restaurant, a social media coordinator to get information out more effectively and a more collaborative process for small business owners, which may take place in the form of a monthly meeting.
Following the opportunities came the challenges. Attendees were asked to describe what they thought was holding Grant City back from being the best that it could be. Among those listed were a declining population, limited resources, exhausted volunteers and a lack of new volunteers, and the rural location cutting off access to supply chains and package delivery.
Once all of the categories were written down and listed out, the citizens were given stickers, with three allotted per category, and were asked to place them beside the things in each area that they thought were the most important. Mildward took these findings with her, and plans to bring them back to reassess them in the July meeting.
The atmosphere among those who attended the meeting was generally positive, as some described feeling hopeful and inspired that the city could reach its full potential.
The city will reconvene at City Hall on July 25 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the previous meeting, as well as develop goals and objectives for Grant City going forward. This event is open to the public, and citizens are invited to attend.