GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County bridge on State Route A, which is located north of Missouri Route 46 west of Grant City, is scheduled to be closed Monday, July 10, for construction.
The bridge, which extends over a branch of the Grand River, is estimated to remain closed though early November, according to a Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments email.
The reason for this closure is the replacement of the bridge, as funded by the FARM Bridge Program, which is dedicated to replacing bridges on low-volume routes that are weight-restricted, in poor condition, located on timber pile, or are one-lane bridges that carry two-way traffic.
The list of other bridges to be replaced under the FARM bridge program can be found on the program’s webpage at modot.org under Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program.
Signs regarding the bridge closures will be posted, and MoDOT will continue to send information and updates to local media outlets.