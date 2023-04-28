GRANT CITY, Mo. — Thursday night’s board of education meeting began with the swearing-in of newly reelected members Amber Monticue, Michael Mullock and Adam Downing.
Nominations for positions were received, and Tish Warner will return as the president, Amber Monticue will be vice president, Abby Hern will be secretary and Amanda Gilland will be the treasurer.
The first item up for discussion was the invoice for the new siding to be added to the agriculture building. It has been received and payment will be made as soon as possible. The siding will be installed over summer vacation.
Long Range Plans
The board members discussed their long-range financial plans, as well as improvements that they would like to make in the future.
There is $500,000 in fund four, some of which will be used for the agriculture siding project this summer. In addition to the siding, summer maintenance will include heating and window replacements.
The school has applied for an energy saving grant, which if received in the full amount, would provide the school with $1.9 million to go toward heating, cooling and energy improvements throughout the district. This money would free up some district funds for other projects. The board will know more on the results of this in June.
A quote has been received for $125,000 worth of asphalt, which would add asphalt to the areas in the parking lot that are missing it and repair what’s broken, increasing the overall quality of the parking lot. There are also decisions to be made next month involving whether to seal, chip seal or pour all new asphalt.
New lighting on the football and softball fields is needed, with the quality of the softball lights taking precedence. There has also been a request for new visitor bleachers on the football field. The board would like to see designated visitor bleachers built into the hill.
Discussion is also being had about expanding the multipurpose room to create a practice facility, or building a separate one, with the goal of getting kids home earlier.
Purchases and bids
A new school bus has been purchased and is waiting to be used. The old bus, which is a 2008 model, will be sold and replaced with the new one.
The school has received a bid for the painting of the exterior metal for the elementary as well as the bus barn due to hail damage and to improve overall first impressions of those visiting the school. Color options are currently being considered, but the bid has been accepted.
The school has also accepted a bid for construction materials to frame windows and doors, fix the door to the elementary safe room and build a new office for the students as teachers representative.
The school is now accepting requests for proposal bids for contracting food service.
Salaries
A salary schedule for certified employees was approved, as well as pay scales for non-certified, administrative and additional staff. The district will participate in the state grant program that pays for raising the first-year teacher salary to $38,000.