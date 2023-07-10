BLOCKTON, Iowa — The Blockton Community Hall now has a new audio/visual system installed in the building.
The updated equipment includes a new high-definition screen and projector and 12 new indoor speakers and additional outdoor speakers.
The building is available for funerals, anniversaries and birthday parties, as well as family and community gatherings.
Funding for the project was provided by memorial donations from the family of Wayne Kemery, a Taylor County Endowment Foundation grant and proceeds from the Blockton Community Betterment annual fish fry.