BETHANY, Mo. — NL Holdings, LLC, a rental management company, is set to acquire Southside MFA and Towing, a self- and full-service gas station in Bethany, effective July 15.
According to a news release, the company plans to provide an upgraded and nostalgic general store experience as the Bethany Fuel Depot, located at 1304 S. 25th St.
“We are proud to introduce the Bethany Fuel Depot, an exciting venture that seamlessly combines the charm of a classic general store with the convenience of modern-day amenities,” Brian Nail, owner of NL Holdings, LLC, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a unique destination that caters to our community’s nostalgia while offering practical resources. The Bethany Fuel Depot will be a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing the local area.”
The depot will serve as a multifaceted destination, catering to the public’s fuel needs by providing Amoco-branded fuels and enhancing the experience for guests staying at the Hidden Acres Cabins while offering a convenient and nostalgic stop for anyone in the area. Regular hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
In addition, the depot also will operate as an NL Holdings rental car center, offering customers same-day car rentals.
This integration enhances the accessibility of NL Holdings’ rental services, which include vehicles, event space, cabins, houses and business space rentals, the news release stated.
NL Holdings is a locally owned rental management company in Bethany, Missouri, providing vehicle, event space, cabins, houses, and business space rentals in the surrounding area.
Southside MFA and Towing has been a locally owned gas station providing oil changes, tires and tune-ups since 2005. It will relocate its operations to 1301 Taylor St. and be renamed Southside Auto and Tow. The new establishment will focus on providing auto repair and towing services. Reach Southside Auto and Tow at 660-425-2312.
The Bethany Fuel Depot will be closed Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, for the transition, and its first day of operation will be Monday, July 17.
While the interior undergoes immediate renovations, the two existing fuel pumps at the Bethany Fuel Depot will remain operational, offering full-service and self-service gasoline and road diesel options during business hours. Bethany Fuel Depot also will introduce Amoco-branded fuel, supplied locally by Landes Oil, a fuel provider based in Jamesport, Missouri.
The depot will undergo exterior enhancements in the second phase of renovations planned for fall 2023. These renovations will include the introduction of farm diesel and upgraded fuel pumps. As part of these upgrades, customers can look forward to new 24/7 pay-at-the-pump options for gasoline and road diesel. Throughout these renovations and beyond, the Bethany Fuel Depot will continue providing full-service and self-service options for gasoline and road diesel during business hours.
Detailed information on how this acquisition will affect current customers of Southside MFA and Towing and timelines for renovations are available at nlholdingscompany.com/bethanyfueldepot.